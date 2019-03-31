Dr. David Lotsoff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lotsoff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Lotsoff, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Lotsoff, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Wash U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Lincoln, Mercy Hospital South and Mercy Hospital St. Louis.
Dr. Lotsoff works at
Locations
Mercy Clinic Digestive Disease615 S New Ballas Rd # 1200, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 251-2880
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Lincoln
- Mercy Hospital South
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lotsoff is a great Doctor. I went to the hospital bleeding in the emergency room a surgical PA & Doctor said I needed surgery. I was scared to death and it was decided that I would be admitted. Another Surgeon came to see me & said I needed surgery. The Hospitalist said antibiotic. The Dr Lotsoff did wait & see. It resolved on its own. He explained everything really well.
About Dr. David Lotsoff, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1205807328
Education & Certifications
- Barnes - Jewish Hosp
- Barnes - Jewish Hosp
- Wash U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lotsoff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lotsoff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lotsoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lotsoff speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Lotsoff. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lotsoff.
