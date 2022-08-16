Dr. David Lorenz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lorenz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Lorenz, MD
Overview
Dr. David Lorenz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Norwalk, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Norwalk Hospital, St. Vincent's Medical Center and Stamford Hospital.
Dr. Lorenz works at
Locations
-
1
Svmc Holdings Inc40 Cross St Ste 200, Norwalk, CT 06851 Directions (203) 845-2160
-
2
St. Vincent's Medical Center2800 Main St, Bridgeport, CT 06606 Directions (475) 210-5773MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
3
Cardiology Physicians of Fairfield County1177 Summer St Fl 5, Stamford, CT 06905 Directions (203) 353-1133Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
4
The Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine Center115 Technology Dr, Trumbull, CT 06611 Directions (203) 445-7093
Hospital Affiliations
- Norwalk Hospital
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
- Stamford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lorenz?
I am very thankful Dr. Lorenz was at Norwalk Hospital this weekend (August 13, 2022). Within minutes of arriving at Norwalk Hospital by ambulance, Dr. Lorenz was clearing a blocked artery for my 91 year-old father and inserting his 8th stent. Less than an hour later, Dr. Lorenz told us everything went well during surgery and explained the procedure clearly, even giving my brother and me some advice on this hereditary cardiac condition. I can't thank Dr. Lorenz, the paramedics, police, firemen, and all the staff at Norwalk Hospital for their exceptional and professional job. My father is alive and well thanks to these unsung HEROES.
About Dr. David Lorenz, MD
- Cardiology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1629173133
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lorenz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lorenz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lorenz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lorenz works at
Dr. Lorenz has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lorenz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Lorenz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lorenz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lorenz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lorenz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.