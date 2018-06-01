Dr. Lorber has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Lorber, MD
Overview
Dr. David Lorber, MD is a Dermatologist in Skokie, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.
Dr. Lorber works at
Locations
-
1
Illinois Dermatology Institute9711 Skokie Blvd Ste J, Skokie, IL 60077 Directions (847) 675-9711Wednesday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lorber?
His Kindness and concern for his patients is matched by his knowledge in the field of dermatology. All his staff are caring and kind........always willing to help. Doctor Dave is a GREAT healer and a wonderful human being........can't say enough good things !!
About Dr. David Lorber, MD
- Dermatology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1699877175
Education & Certifications
- University Of Illinois
- University of Illinois College of Medicine
- Dermatology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lorber accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lorber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lorber works at
Dr. Lorber has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Dermatitis and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lorber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Lorber. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lorber.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lorber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lorber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.