Dermatology
5 (10)
41 years of experience
Dr. David Lorber, MD is a Dermatologist in Skokie, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.

Dr. Lorber works at Illinois Dermatology Institute in Skokie, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Dermatitis and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Illinois Dermatology Institute
    9711 Skokie Blvd Ste J, Skokie, IL 60077 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 675-9711
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Evanston Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Dermatitis
Contact Dermatitis
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyshydrotic Eczema Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 01, 2018
    His Kindness and concern for his patients is matched by his knowledge in the field of dermatology. All his staff are caring and kind........always willing to help. Doctor Dave is a GREAT healer and a wonderful human being........can't say enough good things !!
    ed feldheim in niles Il — Jun 01, 2018
    About Dr. David Lorber, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 41 years of experience
    • English
    • 1699877175
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Illinois
    • University of Illinois College of Medicine
    • Dermatology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lorber has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lorber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lorber works at Illinois Dermatology Institute in Skokie, IL. View the full address on Dr. Lorber’s profile.

    Dr. Lorber has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Dermatitis and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lorber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Lorber. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lorber.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lorber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lorber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.