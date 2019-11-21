Overview

Dr. David Lopez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Stanford University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, Methodist Hospital and St. Lukes Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Lopez works at David N Lopez MD in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.