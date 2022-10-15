See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Denver, CO
Overview

Dr. David Longcope, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Denver, CO. They graduated from University of Vermont School of Medicine and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center, Rose Medical Center and Sky Ridge Medical Center.

Dr. Longcope works at Champaign Dental Group in Denver, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Appendicitis, Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags and Colectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Champaign Dental Group
    4600 Hale Pkwy Ste 430, Denver, CO 80220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0805

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Swedish Medical Center
  • Rose Medical Center
  • Sky Ridge Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anoscopy
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Anal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Colon Surgery Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Cyst Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Fecal Impaction Removal Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Abdominoperineal Resection of the Rectum With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Colon Surgery Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Proctosigmoidopexy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Rectal Diseases Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Oct 15, 2022
    Although I have known Dr. Longcope for many years as a colleague, today I got to know him as my doctor. He is compassionate and skilled and made the entire experience comfortable.
    Dr. GG — Oct 15, 2022
    About Dr. David Longcope, MD

    Specialties
    • Colorectal Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1972522688
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • MAYO CLINIC
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Upstate Medical University -Syracuse
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Vermont School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Longcope, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Longcope is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Longcope has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Longcope has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Longcope works at Champaign Dental Group in Denver, CO. View the full address on Dr. Longcope’s profile.

    Dr. Longcope has seen patients for Appendicitis, Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags and Colectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Longcope on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Longcope. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Longcope.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Longcope, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Longcope appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

