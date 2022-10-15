Dr. David Longcope, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Longcope is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Longcope, MD
Overview
Dr. David Longcope, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Denver, CO. They graduated from University of Vermont School of Medicine and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center, Rose Medical Center and Sky Ridge Medical Center.
Dr. Longcope works at
Locations
-
1
Champaign Dental Group4600 Hale Pkwy Ste 430, Denver, CO 80220 Directions (303) 963-0805
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Medical Center
- Rose Medical Center
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Longcope?
Although I have known Dr. Longcope for many years as a colleague, today I got to know him as my doctor. He is compassionate and skilled and made the entire experience comfortable.
About Dr. David Longcope, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- English
- 1972522688
Education & Certifications
- MAYO CLINIC
- Upstate Medical University -Syracuse
- University of Vermont School of Medicine
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Longcope has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Longcope accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Longcope has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Longcope works at
Dr. Longcope has seen patients for Appendicitis, Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags and Colectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Longcope on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Longcope. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Longcope.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Longcope, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Longcope appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.