Dr. David Long, MD
Dr. David Long, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. David Long, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with University Medical Center.
Dr. Long works at
Lubbock Cooper Health Center12115 Indiana Ave, Lubbock, TX 79423 Directions (806) 531-3977
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- University Medical Center
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I cant explain how helpful you where on helping with my disability claim and injury! Thank you so much from the Featherston Family!
About Dr. David Long, MD
- Family Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1114946480
Education & Certifications
- John P Smith Hosp, Family Medicine
- TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY
Dr. Long has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Long accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Long has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Long works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Long. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Long.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Long, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Long appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.