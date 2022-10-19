Overview

Dr. David Long, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with University Medical Center.



Dr. Long works at Lubbock Cooper Health Center in Lubbock, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.