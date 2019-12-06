Overview

Dr. David Lomnitz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Norwalk, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital and Norwalk Hospital.



Dr. Lomnitz works at Norwalk Hospital in Norwalk, CT with other offices in Westport, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.