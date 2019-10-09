See All Plastic Surgeons in Eatontown, NJ
Dr. Anthony Lombardi Jr, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (806)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Anthony Lombardi Jr, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Eatontown, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK.

Dr. Lombardi Jr works at Lombardi Plastic Surgery Center in Eatontown, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Lombardi Plastic Surgery Center
    32 CORBETT WAY, Eatontown, NJ 07724 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 460-9555

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adult Acne
Age Spots
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Adult Acne
Age Spots
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)

Adult Acne Chevron Icon
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Breast Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Neck Lift Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Stretch Marks Chevron Icon
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Wrinkle Removal Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 806 ratings
Patient Ratings (806)
5 Star
(746)
4 Star
(35)
3 Star
(4)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(19)
Oct 09, 2019
Had surgery yesterday. Could not be happier with the outcome. He made a 72yr old look like 45!!! Honest.
Michele Schwartz — Oct 09, 2019
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Anthony Lombardi Jr, MD
About Dr. Anthony Lombardi Jr, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 33 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1932259462
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Board Certifications
  • Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Anthony Lombardi Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lombardi Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Lombardi Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Lombardi Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Lombardi Jr works at Lombardi Plastic Surgery Center in Eatontown, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Lombardi Jr’s profile.

806 patients have reviewed Dr. Lombardi Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lombardi Jr.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lombardi Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lombardi Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

