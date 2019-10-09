Dr. Anthony Lombardi Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lombardi Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Lombardi Jr, MD
Dr. Anthony Lombardi Jr, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Eatontown, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK.
Lombardi Plastic Surgery Center32 CORBETT WAY, Eatontown, NJ 07724 Directions (732) 460-9555
Had surgery yesterday. Could not be happier with the outcome. He made a 72yr old look like 45!!! Honest.
About Dr. Anthony Lombardi Jr, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1932259462
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Lombardi Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lombardi Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
806 patients have reviewed Dr. Lombardi Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lombardi Jr.
