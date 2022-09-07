Overview

Dr. David Lofthus, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Hospital - Dallas, Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Waxahachie and Baylor University Medical Center.



Dr. Lofthus works at Cardiology Consultants of Texas in Dallas, TX with other offices in Waxahachie, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.