Dr. David Lobas, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Butler, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with UPMC Passavant - McCandless and Weirton Medical Center.



Dr. Lobas works at Partners In Nephrology/Endcrlgy in Butler, PA with other offices in Burgettstown, PA and Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Polyneuropathy, Polyneuropathy and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.