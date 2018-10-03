Dr. David Lobas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lobas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Lobas, MD
Overview
Dr. David Lobas, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Butler, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with UPMC Passavant - McCandless and Weirton Medical Center.
Locations
Partners In Nephrology/Endcrlgy480 E Jefferson St Ste F, Butler, PA 16001 Directions (412) 367-4333
Regional Medical Group LLC560 Steubenville Pike, Burgettstown, PA 15021 Directions (724) 215-7062
Metro Ear Nose & Throat Associates Inc.9104 Babcock Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA 15237 Directions (412) 367-4333
Hospital Affiliations
- UPMC Passavant - McCandless
- Weirton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lobas literally saved my husband's life when he was in the emergency room. He followed him very closely during his 4 week hospital stay. My husband has been following with the good doctor for ten years now. We wouldn't know what to do without him.
About Dr. David Lobas, MD
- Neurology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1619039534
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lobas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lobas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lobas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lobas has seen patients for Diabetic Polyneuropathy, Polyneuropathy and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lobas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Lobas. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lobas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lobas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lobas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.