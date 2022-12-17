Dr. David Lo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Lo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Lo, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Northwestern U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Carmel East, OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Lo works at
Locations
-
1
Ohio Gastroenterology Group3400 Olentangy River Rd, Columbus, OH 43202 Directions (614) 754-5500
-
2
North Office3820 OLENTANGY RIVER RD, Columbus, OH 43214 Directions (614) 754-5500
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Carmel East
- OhioHealth Grant Medical Center
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Highly competent and very compassionate. Dr. Lo is the best.
About Dr. David Lo, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1720161854
Education & Certifications
- Maine Medical Center, Advanced Endoscopy Fellowship
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital
- Northwestern U, School of Medicine
- Northwestern University
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lo has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lo works at
Dr. Lo has seen patients for Pancreatitis, Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Lo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.