Dr. David Liu, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Liu works at NYU Langone Nephrology Associates in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Nephrotic Syndrome, Nephritis and Nephropathy and Gout along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.