Overview

Dr. David Litvak, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They completed their fellowship with John Wayne Cancer Institute



Dr. Litvak works at City of Hope - Thousand Oaks in Thousand Oaks, CA with other offices in Simi Valley, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.