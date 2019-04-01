Dr. Litman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Litman, MD
Overview
Dr. David Litman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Cumberland, MD. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Garrett Regional Medical Center, Potomac Valley Hospital and UPMC Western Maryland.
Dr. Litman works at
Locations
-
1
David A. Litman M.d. P.A.12502 Willowbrook Rd Ste 560, Cumberland, MD 21502 Directions (301) 723-6476
-
2
Surgcenter of Western Maryland LLC12252 Williams Rd SE Ste 103, Cumberland, MD 21502 Directions (240) 522-0185
-
3
Cumberland Office12500 Willowbrook Rd, Cumberland, MD 21502 Directions (240) 964-7000Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Garrett Regional Medical Center
- Potomac Valley Hospital
- UPMC Western Maryland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Litman?
I was referred to Dr Litman and could not be happier. He is somewhat serious but obviously cares about his patients. I had an unusual case and he worked with me until we got it resolved. Excellent Doctor.
About Dr. David Litman, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1982606935
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Litman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Litman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Litman works at
Dr. Litman has seen patients for Otitis Media, Earwax Buildup and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Litman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Litman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Litman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Litman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Litman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.