See All Plastic Surgeons in Paramus, NJ
Dr. David Lipson, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. David Lipson, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
52 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. David Lipson, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.

Dr. Lipson works at Dermatology Group in Paramus, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Nachman Rosenfeld, MD
Dr. Nachman Rosenfeld, MD
8 (87)
View Profile
Courtney Brown, PA-C
Courtney Brown, PA-C
0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Sotirios Papafragkou, MD
Dr. Sotirios Papafragkou, MD
10 (36)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology Group
    30 W Century Rd, Paramus, NJ 07652 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 571-2121

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Birthmark
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Ptosis
Birthmark
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Ptosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Lipson?

    Jul 16, 2022
    Dr. Lipson is a caring and wonderful doctor. I have been going to Dr. Lipson for many years. Would never go anywhere else.
    Lynn — Jul 16, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. David Lipson, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. David Lipson, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Lipson to family and friends

    Dr. Lipson's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Lipson

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. David Lipson, MD.

    About Dr. David Lipson, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 52 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Polish and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1417946575
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Nyu Institute For Reconstructive Plastic Surgery
    Residency
    Internship
    • Bellevue Hosp Ctr, NYU
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • New York University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Lipson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lipson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lipson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lipson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Lipson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lipson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lipson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lipson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. David Lipson, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.