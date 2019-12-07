Dr. David Lipski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lipski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Lipski, MD
Dr. David Lipski, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd and Baptist Health Louisville.
Dr. Lipski works at
Surgical Care Associates Psc4003 Kresge Way Ste 300, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 897-5139
University of Louisville Physicians6420 Dutchmans Pkwy Ste 180, Louisville, KY 40205 Directions (502) 893-4346
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Floyd
- Baptist Health Louisville
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
I’ve dealt with awful vericose veins for 10 years, since I was around 25. My legs were tired, felt heavy, sometimes they itched and a lot of times they ached. Not to mention I hadn’t worn shorts in years because they were huge, and so ugly. Two weeks after surgery and even with all the bruising my legs look and feel amazing. Ran 3 miles just a week and half after surgery. Dr Lipski is very thorough, will spend time to answer all questions and is a great surgeon. So glad I was recommend to him.
- Vascular Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1730111725
- Henry Ford Hospital
- University Louisville
- U Louisville
- University Of Wisconsin Medical School
