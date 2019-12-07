Overview

Dr. David Lipski, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd and Baptist Health Louisville.



Dr. Lipski works at Surgical Care Associates in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Embolism and Thrombosis, Varicose Veins and Spider Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.