Dr. David Lipschitz, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Winter Haven, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Winter Haven Hospital.



Dr. Lipschitz works at Gessler Clinic in Winter Haven, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.