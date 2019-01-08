Overview

Dr. David Linz, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with University Hospitals Parma Medical Center.



Dr. Linz works at UNIVERSITY HOSPITALS MEDICAL PRACTICES GENERAL SURGERY ASSOCIATES in Cleveland, OH with other offices in Broadview Heights, OH and Akron, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia Repair and Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.