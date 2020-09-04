See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Houston, TX
Dr. David Lintner, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.1 (13)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Lintner, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital and Houston Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Lintner works at Houston Methodist in Houston, TX with other offices in Baytown, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Sprain and Shoulder Dislocation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Houston Methodist Department of Surgery
    5505 WEST LOOP S, Houston, TX 77081 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 441-3560
    Houston Methodist Department of Surgery
    1677 W Baker Rd Ste 1701, Baytown, TX 77521 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 427-7400

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Knee Sprain
Shoulder Dislocation
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Sep 04, 2020
    Excellent experience with Dr. Lintner. While many other doctors didn’t address my problem, he knew right away what my issue was, explained it thoroughly, and took care of it. So grateful we found him!
    CharlieC — Sep 04, 2020
    About Dr. David Lintner, MD

    Orthopedic Surgery
    English
    Male
    1316982929
    Education & Certifications

    Baylor College of Medicine - Houston
    University of Rochester - Rochester
    University of Rochester - Rochester
    University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry
    Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital
    • Houston Methodist Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Lintner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lintner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lintner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lintner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lintner has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Sprain and Shoulder Dislocation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lintner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Lintner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lintner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lintner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lintner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

