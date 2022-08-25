Overview

Dr. David Linde, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.



Dr. Linde works at Foot Specialists Of Birmingham in Birmingham, AL with other offices in Alabaster, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.