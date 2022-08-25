Dr. David Linde, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Linde is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Linde, DPM
Overview
Dr. David Linde, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Linde works at
Locations
1
Foot Specialists Of Birmingham1 Independence Plz Ste 530, Birmingham, AL 35209 Directions (205) 445-0661
2
St. Vincents East810 Saint Vincents Dr, Birmingham, AL 35205 Directions (205) 212-6000
- 3 122 7th Ave NE Ste B, Alabaster, AL 35007 Directions (205) 663-9450
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Pleased with visit
About Dr. David Linde, DPM
- Podiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1245212760
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
