Dr. Lin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Lin, MD
Overview
Dr. David Lin, MD is a Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cedar Knolls, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Ut Campbell Clin

Locations
The Pediatric Orthopedic Center218 Ridgedale Ave Ste 101, Cedar Knolls, NJ 07927 Directions (973) 538-7700
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lin?
My daughter has had to visit with Dr. Lin twice over the last several years. I have always found him to be super pleasant, and very informative. He was always on par with a diagnosis. The only con is that the waiting room in this office is small and always packed.
About Dr. David Lin, MD
- Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1558333476
Education & Certifications
- Ut Campbell Clin
- New York Medical College - St Vincent Catholic Medical Centers
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Lin speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Lin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.