Overview

Dr. David Lin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cortlandt Manor, NY. They completed their fellowship with Northwestern Meml Hospital|Northwestern Memorial Hospital



Dr. Lin works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Hudson Valley - Gastroenterology in Cortlandt Manor, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Heartburn and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.