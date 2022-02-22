Dr. David Lin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Lin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Lin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cortlandt Manor, NY. They completed their fellowship with Northwestern Meml Hospital|Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Dr. Lin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Hudson Valley - Gastroenterology1985 Crompond Rd, Cortlandt Manor, NY 10567 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital
- Putnam Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EBS-RMSCO
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lin?
He's a great doctor. Highly intelligent and data-driven but no ego and a good listener. I highly recommend him if you want a gastroenterologist that is up to date on the cutting edge of gastroenterology.
About Dr. David Lin, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Mandarin
- 1447347000
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Meml Hospital|Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- New York Presbyterian Hospital
- New York Presbyterian Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lin works at
Dr. Lin has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Heartburn and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lin speaks Mandarin.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Lin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.