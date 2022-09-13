Overview

Dr. David Lin, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Chelmsford, MA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Tufts University and is affiliated with Lowell General Hospital.



Dr. Lin works at Precision Surgical Specialists of Lowell, Chelmsford, MA in Chelmsford, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain, Intestinal Abscess and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.