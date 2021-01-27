Overview

Dr. David Lillie, MD is an Urology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center, Kenmore Mercy Hospital and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.