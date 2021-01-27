Dr. David Lillie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lillie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Lillie, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Lillie, MD is an Urology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center, Kenmore Mercy Hospital and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3800 Delaware Ave Ste 104, Buffalo, NY 14217 Directions (716) 873-3828
-
2
Milard Fillmore Suburban Hospital1540 Maple Rd, Buffalo, NY 14221 Directions (716) 568-3600
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
- Kenmore Mercy Hospital
- Sisters Of Charity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent care. I've been seeing him for at least 20 years
About Dr. David Lillie, MD
- Urology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1952306201
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lillie has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lillie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lillie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lillie has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lillie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Lillie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lillie.
