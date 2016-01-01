Dr. David Liljenquist, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liljenquist is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Liljenquist, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Liljenquist, MD is a Bariatric Medicine Specialist in Idaho Falls, ID. They specialize in Bariatric Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center and Mountain View Hospital.
Dr. Liljenquist works at
Locations
Rocky Mountain Diabetes & Osteoporosis Clinic3910 WASHINGTON PKWY, Idaho Falls, ID 83404 Directions (208) 523-1122
Rocky Mountain Diabetes Center444 Hospital Way Ste 112, Pocatello, ID 83201 Directions (208) 523-1122
Hospital Affiliations
- Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center
- Mountain View Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. David Liljenquist, MD
- Bariatric Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Liljenquist has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Liljenquist accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Liljenquist. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liljenquist.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liljenquist, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liljenquist appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.