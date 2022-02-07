Dr. David Light, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Light is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Light, MD
Overview
Dr. David Light, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Upstate Medical University and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital, Long Island Jewish Medical Center, Mercy Medical Center, Mount Sinai South Nassau, North Shore University Hospital, St. Catherine of Siena Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
Locations
Great Neck Office833 Northern Blvd Ste 160, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 498-8400
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Mercy Medical Center
- Mount Sinai South Nassau
- North Shore University Hospital
- St. Catherine of Siena Hospital
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I never thought that I would be given the diagnosis that I have breast cancer. At a time when I needed to be in the care of a doctor with extraordinary experience Dr. Light arrived. I believe that some people are called to be exactly where they are and it is no coincidence that Dr. Light became the surgeon he is. Thankfully, he crossed my path at a time when I needed just the right care. His gentle empathetic bed side manner made all the difference during some of my most challenging moments and I am forever grateful for not only his skill, but the exceptional way he regards and cares for his patients. In fact, the entire office and clinical staff should be commended for all of the lives they touch to make women and families overcome not only the restoration process but the entire diagnosis, treatment and psychological impact we go through. From the bottom of my heart, I am forever grateful.
About Dr. David Light, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Pennsylvania
- Cleveland Clinic
- Upstate Medical University
- Plastic Surgery
