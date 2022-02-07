See All Plastic Surgeons in Great Neck, NY
Dr. David Light, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (28)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience
Overview

Dr. David Light, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Upstate Medical University and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital, Long Island Jewish Medical Center, Mercy Medical Center, Mount Sinai South Nassau, North Shore University Hospital, St. Catherine of Siena Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.

Dr. Light works at NYBRA Plastic Surgery in Great Neck, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Great Neck Office
    833 Northern Blvd Ste 160, Great Neck, NY 11021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 498-8400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Huntington Hospital
  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
  • Mercy Medical Center
  • Mount Sinai South Nassau
  • North Shore University Hospital
  • St. Catherine of Siena Hospital
  • St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecomastia
Bedsores
Benign Tumor
Gynecomastia
Bedsores
Benign Tumor

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Asymmetry Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 07, 2022
    I never thought that I would be given the diagnosis that I have breast cancer. At a time when I needed to be in the care of a doctor with extraordinary experience Dr. Light arrived. I believe that some people are called to be exactly where they are and it is no coincidence that Dr. Light became the surgeon he is. Thankfully, he crossed my path at a time when I needed just the right care. His gentle empathetic bed side manner made all the difference during some of my most challenging moments and I am forever grateful for not only his skill, but the exceptional way he regards and cares for his patients. In fact, the entire office and clinical staff should be commended for all of the lives they touch to make women and families overcome not only the restoration process but the entire diagnosis, treatment and psychological impact we go through. From the bottom of my heart, I am forever grateful.
    Robin K — Feb 07, 2022
    About Dr. David Light, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1366647828
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Pennsylvania
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Cleveland Clinic
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Upstate Medical University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Light, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Light is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Light has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Light has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Light works at NYBRA Plastic Surgery in Great Neck, NY. View the full address on Dr. Light’s profile.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Light. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Light.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Light, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Light appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

