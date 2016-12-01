Dr. David Lifschutz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lifschutz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Lifschutz, MD
Overview
Dr. David Lifschutz, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 1575 E 19th St Fl 3, Brooklyn, NY 11230 Directions (718) 748-5300
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lifschutz?
I love my doctor ever since I meet him he has took great care of me.He is knows exactly what he is talking about some times he goes out his way to help me with my pain I suffer from day to day and his care helps me through I don't know what I would do without him thank you doc your the best!!!!
About Dr. David Lifschutz, MD
- Neurology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1902988033
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lifschutz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lifschutz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lifschutz speaks Hebrew.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lifschutz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lifschutz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lifschutz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lifschutz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.