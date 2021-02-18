Dr. David Liebeskind, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liebeskind is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Liebeskind, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Liebeskind, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Neurology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Dr. Liebeskind works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
UCLA Health Westwood Neurology300 UCLA Medical Plz Ste B200, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 361-7299
-
2
UCLA Medical Center Neurology5767 W Century Blvd Ste 400, Los Angeles, CA 90045 Directions (310) 361-7301
Hospital Affiliations
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Liebeskind?
Hi Dr.David my name is Pablo Tlaseca I'am thank you.God to have some one like you. Dr.David you are my best Neurólogo and I son happy to come to see you went is time for visite..love my Dr.
About Dr. David Liebeskind, MD
- Neurology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1629093091
Education & Certifications
- New York University School of Medicine
- Vascular Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Liebeskind has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Liebeskind using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Liebeskind has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Liebeskind works at
Dr. Liebeskind has seen patients for Stroke and Cerebral Artery Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Liebeskind on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Liebeskind speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Liebeskind. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liebeskind.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liebeskind, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liebeskind appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.