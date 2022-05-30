Overview

Dr. David Liebergall, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Suffern, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Liebergall works at Ophthalmic Consultants Of Rockland in Suffern, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Floaters, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Ocular Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.