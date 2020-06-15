Overview

Dr. David Lhowe, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Femur Fracture, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.