Dr. David Lewis, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (68)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Lewis, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Maumee, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ohio and is affiliated with McLaren St. Luke's.

Dr. Lewis works at McLaren St. Luke's Neurosurgery in Maumee, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    McLaren St. Luke's Neurosurgery
    5757 Monclova Rd Ste 15, Maumee, OH 43537 (419) 370-3661
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    St Luke's Brain & Spine WellCare
    6005 Monclova Rd, Maumee, OH 43537 (419) 479-5590

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Hydrocephalus
Acoustic Neuroma
Brain Surgery
Broken Neck
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebral Hemorrhage
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Degenerative Disc Disease
Herniated Disc
Herniated Disc Surgery
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy)
Meningiomas
Myelopathy
Neuroplasty
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Pathological Spine Fracture
Polyneuropathy
Secondary Malignancies
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair
Spinal Fusion
Spinal Stenosis
Spondylolisthesis
Stroke
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subdural Hemorrhage
Upper Back Pain
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Adenomyosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Astrocytoma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atrophic Vaginitis
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Brain Abscess
Brain Cancer
Brain Injury
Breech Position
C-Section
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Cerebrovascular Disease
Cervical Cancer
Cervical Polyps
Cervicitis
Chiari Malformation Type 1
Colporrhaphy
Colposcopy
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP)
Disc Replacement
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA)
Epilepsy
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Hysteroscopy
Lumbar Fusion
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Medulloblastoma
Microdiscectomy
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent
Nerve Sheath Tumors
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting
Pituitary Gland Tumor Resection
Pituitary Tumor
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Pregnancy Ultrasound
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Reconstruction for Craniosynos
Schwannoma
Scoliosis
Skull Base Surgery
Spinal Cord Injury
Spine Deformities
Spine Fracture Treatment
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy
Torticollis
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC
    Insurance Accepted

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Paramount
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 68 ratings
    Patient Ratings (68)
    5 Star
    (61)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 09, 2022
    my wait time was very short, and Dr. Lewis spend as much time with me as I needed and was willing to answer my questions. I did not feel rushed and felt he had genuine concern for my situation.
    roger wright — Aug 09, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. David Lewis, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1427215748
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Med Coll Of Ohio
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    Hospital Affiliations

    • McLaren St. Luke's

