Overview

Dr. David Lew, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Leesburg, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Uf Health Leesburg Hospital and Uf Health The Villages Hospital.



Dr. Lew works at Florida Heart and Vascular Center in Leesburg, FL with other offices in Lady Lake, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.