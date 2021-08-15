Dr. Levy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Levy, MD
Overview
Dr. David Levy, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Emory University.
Dr. Levy works at
Locations
Ucsd Medical Facilities Only200 W Arbor Dr # 8893, San Diego, CA 92103 Directions (619) 543-5540
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Health Net
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Intelligent Hard working, with-character, and integrity, admirable
About Dr. David Levy, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1912189275
Education & Certifications
- University of Vienna, Dept. of Neurosurgery
- Barrow Neuro Inst St Josephs Med Ctr
- Phoenix Integrated Surg
- Emory University
- Valdosta State
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levy accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levy speaks Spanish.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Levy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levy.
