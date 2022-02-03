Dr. David Levitt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levitt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Levitt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Levitt, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Columbia, MD.
Dr. Levitt works at
Locations
Maryland Endocrine10710 Charter Dr Ste 410, Columbia, MD 21044 Directions (301) 953-2080
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Levitt is a gem. He takes care of our grandson for his diabetes. I just saw him today for my Thyroid issues. He takes his time with me and explains everything so clearly. I trust him and I would recommend him highly to friends and family.
About Dr. David Levitt, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1497020564
Education & Certifications
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levitt has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levitt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levitt works at
Dr. Levitt has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Abnormal Thyroid and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levitt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Levitt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levitt.
