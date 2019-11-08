Dr. David Levinson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Levinson, DO
Overview
Dr. David Levinson, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Milford, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology and is affiliated with Griffin Hospital.
Locations
Eye Physicians & Surgeons PC202 Cherry St, Milford, CT 06460 Directions (203) 878-1236Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Eye Physicians & Surgeons PC2 Trap Falls Rd Ste 104, Shelton, CT 06484 Directions (203) 944-0464
Eye Physicians and Surgeons1236 Main St, Branford, CT 06405 Directions (203) 488-5688
Hospital Affiliations
- Griffin Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
You could not ask for a better eye care physician than Dr. Levinson. I had multiple eye surgeries this year. Dr. Levinson explained clearly what was going on, what to expect during the procedure, and what recovery entail in a manner that exuded confidence and put you at ease. He answers your questions with a genuine concern and compassion. Not necessarily the norm in the medical field. In addition he had other Dr.'s in the practice consult the issues and their in put was communicated. A big shout out to Dr. Meskin who is cut from the same cloth as Dr. Levinson. I would be remise if I didn't recognize the Tech and office staff, especially surgical coordinator Kristen. If your in need of eye care specialist, I highly recommend Eye Physicians & Surgeons.
About Dr. David Levinson, DO
- Ophthalmology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1336364256
Education & Certifications
- NYU Medical Center
- Nassau University Medical Center
- New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology
- University of Wisconsin / Madison
