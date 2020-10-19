Dr. David Levinsohn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levinsohn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Levinsohn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Levinsohn, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Quincy, IL. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE WITWATERSRAND MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Blessing Hospital.
Dr. Levinsohn works at
Locations
-
1
Blessing Hospital1005 Broadway St, Quincy, IL 62301 Directions (217) 223-8400MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
2
Mark S. Austerlitz M.d. A Medical Corp.7910 Frost St Ste 340, San Diego, CA 92123 Directions (858) 277-2448
Hospital Affiliations
- Blessing Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Levinsohn?
It's been 4 years since Dr. levinsohn performed bilateral, total replacement of my knees and I am extremely pleased with the situation. He is a caring and personable Dr., with a no-nonsense approach to his work. I was very fortunate to be a patient and recommend him with complete confidence.
About Dr. David Levinsohn, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English, Afrikaans
- 1174532121
Education & Certifications
- University of Washington
- UNIVERSITY OF THE WITWATERSRAND MEDICAL SCHOOL
- U of Witwatersrand
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levinsohn has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levinsohn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levinsohn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levinsohn works at
Dr. Levinsohn speaks Afrikaans.
77 patients have reviewed Dr. Levinsohn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levinsohn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levinsohn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levinsohn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.