Overview

Dr. David Levinsohn, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Quincy, IL. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE WITWATERSRAND MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Blessing Hospital.



Dr. Levinsohn works at Blessing Hospital Emergency Dpt in Quincy, IL with other offices in San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.