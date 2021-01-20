Dr. David Levine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Levine, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Levine, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma de Guadalajara and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis and St. Luke's Hospital.
Dr. Levine works at
Locations
-
1
Mercy Clinic Minimally Invasive Gynecology621 S New Ballas Rd Ste 499A, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 251-7650
-
2
Mercy Hospital Saint Louis615 S New Ballas Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 251-6274
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
- St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Levine?
I have been in pain for years. Dr. Levine performed a full hysterectomy and I feel amazing. He made me feel so comfortable before And after my surgery. I would highly recommend him to anyone I know.
About Dr. David Levine, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 47 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1922025444
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Universidad Autonoma de Guadalajara
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levine has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levine accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levine works at
Dr. Levine speaks Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Levine. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.