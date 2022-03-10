Dr. David Levine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Levine, MD
Overview
Dr. David Levine, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Wash U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Charlton Medical Center and Methodist Dallas Medical Center.
Dr. Levine works at
Locations
-
1
Methodist Dallas Cardiovascular Consultants221 W Colorado Blvd Ste 831, Dallas, TX 75208 Directions (214) 933-7430
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Charlton Medical Center
- Methodist Dallas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Levine?
Superb cardiologist! 5 star!
About Dr. David Levine, MD
- Cardiology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1720004708
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital
- Wash U, School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levine has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levine accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levine works at
Dr. Levine has seen patients for Cardiomyopathy, Dilated, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Levine. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.