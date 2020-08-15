Dr. David Levine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Levine, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Levine, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Westfield, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine.
Dr. Levine works at
Locations
Summit Medical Group560 Springfield Ave, Westfield, NJ 07090 Directions (908) 228-3600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent. Could not ask for a better doctor for my 2 kids.
About Dr. David Levine, MD
- Pediatrics
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1295824290
Education & Certifications
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- New York U, School of Medicine
- Pediatrics
