Dr. David Levin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Levin, MD
Overview
Dr. David Levin, MD is a Sleep Medicine Otolaryngology Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine Otolaryngology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Levin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Medical Clinic At Casa100 Casa St Ste B, San Luis Obispo, CA 93405 Directions (805) 439-3250
-
2
FCPP Specialty Care, Templeton1220 Las Tablas Rd Ste 1418, Templeton, CA 93465 Directions (805) 434-4315Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- French Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid of California
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Levin?
Quick efficient care.
About Dr. David Levin, MD
- Sleep Medicine Otolaryngology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1366679516
Education & Certifications
- USC
- Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio
- Emory University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levin works at
Dr. Levin speaks Spanish.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Levin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.