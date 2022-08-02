Overview

Dr. David Levin, MD is a Sleep Medicine Otolaryngology Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine Otolaryngology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Levin works at San Luis Obispo Women's Health Center in San Luis Obispo, CA with other offices in Templeton, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.