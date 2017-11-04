Dr. David Levin, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Levin, DPM
Overview
Dr. David Levin, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Costa Mesa, CA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1520 Nutmeg Pl Ste 100, Costa Mesa, CA 92626 Directions (714) 968-4474
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Levin?
Dr. Levin was the best podiatrist I have ever been to. I had had planter warts in the past and none have gone away fully until I met with him. He was very professional and very personable. He had to operate on my foot because the wart had gotten out of control and it couldn’t have gone any better. It is almost fully healed after 2 weeks, which is amazing! He even called to check in on my healing progress along the way. I would recommend him to anyone! If your shopping for a new podiatris
About Dr. David Levin, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1265441521
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levin speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Levin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.