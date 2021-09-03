Dr. David Levi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Levi, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. David Levi, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Yonkers, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Locations
Hudson River Pediatrics984 N Broadway Ste 315, Yonkers, NY 10701 Directions (914) 965-3670
Hudson River Pediatrics45 Ludlow St Ste 220, Yonkers, NY 10705 Directions (914) 375-7303
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Problemas de salud y examen físico
- Pediatrics
- 27 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Spanish
- 1134160799
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Pediatrics
Dr. Levi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levi speaks Hindi and Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Levi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.