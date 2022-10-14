See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Boca Raton, FL
Dr. David Levenson, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.

Dr. Levenson works at East Coast Medical in Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter, Diabetes Type 2 and Lipid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    David I. Levenson M.d.
    7301 W Palmetto Park Rd Ste 108B, Boca Raton, FL 33433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 391-4441

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Boca Raton Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Thyroid Goiter
Diabetes Type 2
Lipid Disorders
Treatment frequency



Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Geriatric Assessment Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    Oct 14, 2022
    I have been a patient of Dr. Levenson for many years as a type 1 diabetic. He is extremely intelligent, a very good communicator, listens to questions and answers directly and is otherwise the best physician I have ever been to. He replies to email questions and communicates with other doctors I visit. I can't say anything but the best for him.
    robert a kasky — Oct 14, 2022
    About Dr. David Levenson, MD

    Specialties
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew
    NPI Number
    • 1194808063
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Levenson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levenson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Levenson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Levenson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Levenson works at East Coast Medical in Boca Raton, FL. View the full address on Dr. Levenson’s profile.

    Dr. Levenson has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Diabetes Type 2 and Lipid Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levenson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Levenson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levenson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levenson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levenson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

