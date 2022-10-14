Dr. David Levenson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levenson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Levenson, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.
Dr. Levenson works at
Locations
-
1
David I. Levenson M.d.7301 W Palmetto Park Rd Ste 108B, Boca Raton, FL 33433 Directions (561) 391-4441
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Levenson?
I have been a patient of Dr. Levenson for many years as a type 1 diabetic. He is extremely intelligent, a very good communicator, listens to questions and answers directly and is otherwise the best physician I have ever been to. He replies to email questions and communicates with other doctors I visit. I can't say anything but the best for him.
About Dr. David Levenson, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1194808063
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Geriatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levenson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levenson accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levenson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levenson works at
Dr. Levenson has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Diabetes Type 2 and Lipid Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levenson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Levenson speaks Hebrew.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Levenson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levenson.
