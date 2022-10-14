Overview

Dr. David Levenson, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.



Dr. Levenson works at East Coast Medical in Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter, Diabetes Type 2 and Lipid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.