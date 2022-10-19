See All Plastic Surgeons in Coral Springs, FL
Super Profile

Dr. David Levens, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (26)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
Overview

Dr. David Levens, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs.

Dr. Levens works at Robert J Pearl Clinic in Coral Springs, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Skin and Tissue Reduction and Liposuction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Robert J Pearl Clinic
    1725 N University Dr Ste 440, Coral Springs, FL 33071 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 752-1020

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Broward Health Coral Springs

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin and Tissue Reduction
Liposuction
Breast Hypoplasia
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Liposuction
Breast Hypoplasia

Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Oct 19, 2022
    Dr. David Levens office was very professional and friendly. I came to the office for a consultation, and everyone from the doctor himself to the front-desk registration personnel, were incredibly kind and helpful every step of the way. I went to Dr. Levens for my very first facial “refresh” at age 40. And the result is beautiful! It is everything I hoped for. But my favorite part of the experience is how thorough and informative Dr. Levens was. He explained everything, answered all my questions, and never made false promises. A little goes a long way. I appreciate his honesty and attention to detail.
    — Oct 19, 2022
    Dr. David Levens, MD
    About Dr. David Levens, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 41 years of experience
    • English, Hebrew, Portuguese and Spanish
    • 1912926577
    Education & Certifications

    • Orth Hospital
    • Albert Einstein Coll Med
    • Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
    • MIT
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Levens, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Levens has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Levens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Levens works at Robert J Pearl Clinic in Coral Springs, FL. View the full address on Dr. Levens’s profile.

    Dr. Levens has seen patients for Skin and Tissue Reduction and Liposuction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levens on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Levens speaks Hebrew, Portuguese and Spanish.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Levens. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levens.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

