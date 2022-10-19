Overview

Dr. David Levens, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs.



Dr. Levens works at Robert J Pearl Clinic in Coral Springs, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Skin and Tissue Reduction and Liposuction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.