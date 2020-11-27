Dr. David Letts, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Letts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Letts, MD
Overview
Dr. David Letts, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital.
Dr. Letts works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Siesta Key Office5132 OCEAN BLVD, Sarasota, FL 34242 Directions (941) 312-6708
-
2
Sarasota Medical Center4450 S Tamiami Trl, Sarasota, FL 34231 Directions (941) 927-1234
-
3
Sarasota Family Medical Inc.6813 S Tamiami Trl, Sarasota, FL 34231 Directions (941) 926-4547
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Letts?
I visited Sarasota Family Medical early February 2020 for re-current bronchitis and a chronic cough. I had the chronic cough for many years even though I have never smoked. Dr. Letts listened carefully to me both medically and what I was saying with an excellent bedside manner. He prescribed medication and for the first time in many years my chronic cough was gone and has remained gone!!!! I visited Dr. Letts again for a pre-op physical in June 2020 after fracturing my rt. ankle after a bad fall. Again, I was very impressed with his caring concern. I highly recommend him and will be seeing him in the future for my medical needs.
About Dr. David Letts, MD
- Family Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1588667216
Education & Certifications
- Norfolk Genl Hospital
- Portsmouth Genl Hospital
- Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch
- RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Letts has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Letts accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Letts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Letts works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Letts. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Letts.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Letts, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Letts appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.