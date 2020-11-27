Overview

Dr. David Letts, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital.



Dr. Letts works at Sarasota Medical Center in Sarasota, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.