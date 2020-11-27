See All Family Doctors in Sarasota, FL
Dr. David Letts, MD

Family Medicine
3 (2)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience
Overview

Dr. David Letts, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital.

Dr. Letts works at Sarasota Medical Center in Sarasota, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Siesta Key Office
    5132 OCEAN BLVD, Sarasota, FL 34242 (941) 312-6708
  2. 2
    Sarasota Medical Center
    4450 S Tamiami Trl, Sarasota, FL 34231 (941) 927-1234
  3. 3
    Sarasota Family Medical Inc.
    6813 S Tamiami Trl, Sarasota, FL 34231 (941) 926-4547

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Tuberculosis Screening
VAP Lipid Testing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Tuberculosis Screening
VAP Lipid Testing

Treatment frequency



Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 27, 2020
    I visited Sarasota Family Medical early February 2020 for re-current bronchitis and a chronic cough. I had the chronic cough for many years even though I have never smoked. Dr. Letts listened carefully to me both medically and what I was saying with an excellent bedside manner. He prescribed medication and for the first time in many years my chronic cough was gone and has remained gone!!!! I visited Dr. Letts again for a pre-op physical in June 2020 after fracturing my rt. ankle after a bad fall. Again, I was very impressed with his caring concern. I highly recommend him and will be seeing him in the future for my medical needs.
    ML Meyer — Nov 27, 2020
    Photo: Dr. David Letts, MD
    About Dr. David Letts, MD

    • Family Medicine
    • 42 years of experience
    • English
    • 1588667216
    Education & Certifications

    • Norfolk Genl Hospital
    • Portsmouth Genl Hospital
    • Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch
    • RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Letts, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Letts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Letts has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Letts accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Letts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Letts works at Sarasota Medical Center in Sarasota, FL. View the full address on Dr. Letts’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Letts. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Letts.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Letts, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Letts appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

