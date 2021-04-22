Overview

Dr. David Letbetter, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Altamonte Springs, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med and is affiliated with AdventHealth Altamonte Springs.



Dr. Letbetter works at Florida Eye Clinic in Altamonte Springs, FL with other offices in Kissimmee, FL and Ocoee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.