Dr. David Letbetter, MD
Dr. David Letbetter, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Altamonte Springs, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med and is affiliated with AdventHealth Altamonte Springs.
1
Florida Eye Clinic, PA160 Boston Ave, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701 Directions (407) 834-7776
2
Florida Eye Clinic P A2225 N Central Ave, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Directions (407) 834-7776
3
Florida Eye Clinic, PA10131 W Colonial Dr Ste 201, Ocoee, FL 34761 Directions (407) 207-2020
- AdventHealth Altamonte Springs
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Argus Insurance
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EyeMed Vision Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Florida Hospital Healthcare System
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Preferred Care Partners
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vision Benefits of America
He did a great job on my cataract surgery . I highly recommend him.
- Ophthalmology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- University Of Missi
- University of Mississippi
- Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med
- Clemson
- Ophthalmology
