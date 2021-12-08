Dr. Lessman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Lessman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Lessman, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Lessman works at
Locations
CUIMC/Milstein Hospital Building177 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very friendly and thoughtful but as importantly thorough and quick to respond to questions...
About Dr. David Lessman, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1487813275
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Dr. Lessman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Lessman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Lessman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lessman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lessman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lessman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.