Dr. David Lessen, MD
Dr. David Lessen, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Deerfield Beach, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY / SACKLER FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Broward Health North and Holy Cross Hospital.
Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at Deerfield Beach1192 E Newport Center Dr, Deerfield Beach, FL 33442 Directions (954) 571-0111
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health North
- Holy Cross Hospital
This is an excellent physician. Truly gifted bedside manner and excellent clinical acumen. Definitely commendable.
About Dr. David Lessen, MD
- Oncology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY / SACKLER FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Dr. Lessen has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lessen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
