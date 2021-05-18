Dr. David Lesnik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lesnik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Lesnik, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Lesnik, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Melrose, MA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL.
Locations
Tufts Medical Center Community Care, ENT585 Lebanon St, Melrose, MA 02176 Directions (781) 620-4903
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I’m in my late 20’s & I suffer from anxiety. When I express my health concerns to many past health care providers, I get the feeling they tend to brush some things off which leads me to feel uncertain and refrains me from asking questions. Dr Lesnik listened to me and was very informative/detailed with what may be causing my problem and always gave me room to ask questions.
About Dr. David Lesnik, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1871564831
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lesnik has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lesnik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lesnik works at
Dr. Lesnik has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lesnik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lesnik speaks Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Lesnik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lesnik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lesnik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lesnik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.