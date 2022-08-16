Dr. David Lesch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lesch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Lesch, MD
Dr. David Lesch, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Suwanee, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Emory Johns Creek Hospital.
Georgia Neurology and Sleep Medicine Assoc.4385 Johns Creek Pkwy Ste 230, Suwanee, GA 30024 Directions (770) 814-9455
- Emory Johns Creek Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Went to see Dr. Lesch for headaches. He was very professional, took his time and answered all my questions and my concerns.
About Dr. David Lesch, MD
- Neurology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- RUSH UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
Dr. Lesch has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Restless Leg Syndrome and Insomnia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lesch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
60 patients have reviewed Dr. Lesch. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lesch.
